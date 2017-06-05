'Frozen 2' Updates: Josh Gad Uncertain If Olaf Will Have a Love Interest in the Sequel

Facebook/Frozen

Way prior to the confirmation of the release date of "Frozen 2," there were already numerous rumors attached to the highly anticipated movie sequel. Among the many speculations, though, one that has persisted for a long time already is the one saying that it will feature Olaf finally having a love life.

There is no denying that "Frozen 2" is one of the most anticipated movies. After all, the first "Frozen" movie has earned the distinction of being the highest-grossing Disney animated movie of all time.

While "Frozen 2" is not slated to arrive earlier than 2019, there are already numerous speculations on how its story may possibly pan out. Among the many plot theories on "Frozen 2," though, one that has been around for quite a while now is the one claiming that the movie may finally provide Olaf a love interest, who may be a human or his fellow snow creature.

In a recent interview, Josh Gad, the actor who lends his voice to Olaf, was asked if his character's romance department will, indeed, be explored in the sequel. While Olaf's voice actor said that it would be interesting to see his character romantically involved with someone, he revealed that he is unsure if it will really be the case.

Meanwhile, apart from Olaf possibly finding a love interest in "Frozen 2," rumors also claim that the highly anticipated movie sequel will feature Anna discovering that she, too, has powers. In contrast to Elsa's ice powers, though, it is said that Anna will have fire powers that will make her the villain in "Frozen 2."

According to unconfirmed reports, upon Anna's discovery of her powers, she will be brainwashed into going against her sister, and, allegedly, the two will battle it out with the throne of Arendelle being the bone of contention.

While the above-mentioned plot theories are nothing short of exciting, fans are advised to take everything with a grain of salt for now as they are nothing more than rumors that can only be confirmed once the movie arrives on Nov. 27, 2019.