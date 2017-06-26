'Frozen 2' Updates: Rumors Claiming Sequel to Feature Anna as Villain Persist

"Frozen 2" is not expected to arrive earlier than the latter part of 2019, but there have already been numerous rumors and speculations on how its story may possibly pan out. Among the many things attached to animated sequel, though, one of the most persistent and disturbing is that it will feature Anna as the main villain.

According to rumors, "Frozen 2" will feature Elsa's younger sister turning evil as she tries to usurp her sister's throne as the Queen of Arendelle. As if Anna turning evil is not terrifying enough, it is also said that she will succeed in grabbing the throne and will result in the eventual death of Elsa.

Earlier reports claimed that someone will brainwash Anna into going against her sister. Allegedly, the movie will feature Anna discovering that she, too, has powers. However, while Elsa has ice powers, it is said that Anna will have fire powers that will contradict that of her sister's. Because of this, it is alleged that someone will brainwash Anna into turning against Elsa, telling her that she is more deserving of the throne.

As of this writing, there is no way to confirm whether Anna will, indeed, be the villain in "Frozen 2." What is certain, though, is that the upcoming movie will finally answer the mysteries that the first "Frozen" left unanswered.

"We're working hard on it. We're in the development writing process and are very excited by it. Like all movies, it will evolve. ... Now that we've been involved in it for a while, what's exciting is it feels like it builds on the first movie. You understand things better in the first movie after you've seen the sequel," Peter Del Vecho, "Frozen" producer, teased in an interview with Entertainment Weekly back in March.

"Frozen 2" is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2019.