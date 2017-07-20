'Frozen 2' Updates: Upcoming Movie Sequel Hilarious, Emotional, Beautiful, and Thought-Evoking, Says Disney

Facebook/Frozen It is suspected that "Frozen 2" will reveal how Elsa got her powers.

Despite "Frozen 2's" participation in the recently concluded D23 Expo, which featured everything Disney, little is still known on how the story of the highly anticipated animated movie sequel will pan out.

There is no denying that "Frozen 2" is one of the most highly anticipated movie sequels. Although the movie is not expected to arrive earlier than 2019, there have already been numerous rumors and speculations attached to it, proving that people are eager for its arrival.

While many fans were hoping to hear juicy updates on "Frozen 2" at the recently concluded D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, nothing much was revealed about the upcoming animated movie sequel. Rather, Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter only teased the fans that the upcoming sequels from Disney and Pixar, such as "Frozen 2," "Wreck It Ralph 2," and "The Incredibles 2," are worth the anticipation.

"I'm so excited about our upcoming movies; they are all hilarious, emotional, beautiful and make you think. It's a great mix of incredibly creative and surprising new worlds and characters and stories we love returning to. Our filmmakers are putting so much heart into these films — I can't wait for people to see them," Lasseter said at the event.

While the "Frozen" sequel is currently known as "Frozen 2," it is suspected that there is still a possibility for its official title to be changed. Whatever its official release title will be, Lasseter assured that it will be sensible and will not be known as "Fro-Yo" or "Thawed."

As of this writing, no one outside "Frozen 2" really knows how its story will pan out. However, as the film producer, Peter Del Vecho, said in an interview back in March that the sequel will uncover the mysteries left by the first "Frozen" movie, some suspect that "Frozen 2" may finally reveal how Elsa got her ice powers.

"Frozen 2" is slated to arrive on Nov. 27, 2019.