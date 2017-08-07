'Frozen 2' Updates: Upcoming Movie Sequel to Deliver an Engaging Story, Says Kristen Bell

Facebook/Frozen Rumors claim that "Frozen 2" will unveil how Elsa got her powers.

While "Frozen 2" is expected to arrive in the latter part of 2019, nothing much is known on how its story will pan out. However, Kristen Bell has assured that the highly anticipated movie sequel will deliver a truly engaging story.

There is no denying that "Frozen 2" is one of the most-awaited movie sequels. Despite the announcement that the movie is arriving in a little more than two years from now, though, it remains, unsurprisingly, unclear what its story will be about.

As of this writing, what is certain is that "Frozen 2" will be connected to the first movie and will enable the fans to understand its predecessor. As the first "Frozen" movie has a lot of mysteries involved, fans can only speculate which among the mysteries "Frozen 2" will solve.

"Now that we've been involved in it for a while, what's exciting is it feels like it builds on the first movie. You understand things better in the first movie after you've seen the sequel," Peter Del Vecho, producer of the upcoming animated sequel, told Entertainment Weekly back in March.

Because of Del Vecho's statement, some can't help but speculate that "Frozen 2" may finally reveal how Elsa got her ice powers. After all, many are wondering why she has magical powers while her sister, Anna, is completely human.

Regardless of how the story of "Frozen 2" will turn out, Bell, who will be lending her voice to Anna anew, has assured the fans that it will be a great one. According to reports, Bell has said in an interview that the story of "Frozen 2" exudes quality as the team working behind it works hard to ensure the movie sequel will deliver a great story.

"It took them a while because they wanted to figure out what story they needed to tell and what would be important and engaging and I think they found it," Bell said.

"Frozen 2" is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2019.