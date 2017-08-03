Frustrated Fans File Class Lawsuit Against Niantic Following Disastrous 'Pokémon Go Fest'

Facebook/PokemonGoAndroid Promotional photo for "Pokémon Go"

When Niantic first announced that a "Pokémon Go" Fest was going to be held, many fans of the game were thrilled. Unfortunately, not even the game developer knew that things would turn out to be a disaster so big that frustrated fans are now suing them.

What Niantic and "Pokémon Go" fans thought would be a festive event last month became a catastrophe, thanks to network issues and poor planning prior to the "Pokémon Go" Fest. Although the game developer has been doing its best these past few days to appease the irate and frustrated fans who are now taking action, there seems to be no stopping the angry group from making Niantic pay.

It all started when a number of "Pokémon Go" fans experienced technical failures and were unable to play the game during the festival in Chicago. According to reports, some of the cellular networks encountered some issues that left the game unplayable to their subscribers, and Niantic could not do anything about it.

When the attendees realized that they could not access the special premiums that Niantic had promised them prior to the Fest, they decided to take action. At some point during the event, the CEO of Niantic took the stage to speak on behalf of the company to explain their side to the irate fans, as well as offer full ticket refunds and in-game credits, but a number of attendees only jeered at him.

Now, Niantic is facing a class action lawsuit filed by the frustrated fans who traveled all the way to Chicago to enjoy the controversial event. Many of the complainants came from other parts of the United States and Japan.

Niantic has yet to issue an official statement on the lawsuit. Following the fest, the company announced the postponement of its upcoming events in Europe.