'Fuller House' Season 3 Air Date, Spoiler: NBA Lakers Lonzo Ball Makes Acting Debut

Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers is going to give TV acting a try. The NBA star will make his debut as a guest in an episode of "Fuller House" season 3.

Reuters/Brad Penner "Fuller House" fans will see Lonzo Ball playing himself in the third season.

The episode will feature Ball as himself and he will be visiting the Tanner-Fuller household to find someone who would also join the Lakers, according to Variety. The episode will supposedly wrap up filming this week.

Ball was one of the top picks in the 2017 NBA draft in June following one season of basketball at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He broke the record for most assists at the university.

Ball is used to the cameras, though, and thus won't have problems on the "Fuller House" set. He and his family are part of the reality TV series "Ball in the Family." He is one of the three sons of former Lakers player LaVar Ball.

The show's first two episodes debuted on Facebook as part of its push to deliver original content. It is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, which is also behind shows like "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and "The Real World."

Meanwhile, the cast of "Fuller House" season 3 recently returned from a trip to Japan where the group filmed an episode. Show's star Candace Cameron-Bure said that the show has never done this before, including in the original series "Full House."

"If you think old 'Full House' like Disney World or Hawaii, Japan in 'Fuller House' is even bigger," the actress told Entertainment Tonight.

Ball is so far the only confirmed guest star for the third season which has been filming since the spring. Other details to the upcoming season have been kept under wraps.

Netflix will release "Fuller House" season 3 on Friday, Sept. 22, at 3:00 a.m. EST. The date happens to mark the 30th-anniversary premiere of "Full House."

There will be nine episodes to this installment. The next nine episodes will be out on the streaming platform in 2018.