'Fuller House' Season 3 News, Release Date: New Installment Premieres Sept. 22, To Coincide With 'Full House's' 30th Year

Facebook/FullerHouseNetflix'Fuller House' season 3 will premiere its first part on Sept. 22 on Netflix.

"Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure recently shared some good news with fans of the hit Netflix series. On June 26, the actress took to Instagram to confirm that the third season of the show will premiere on Sept. 22.

On her Instagram page, Bure posted a photo of the original show's cast and captioned it: "Mark your calendars for September 22nd! Not only will Full House turn 30 years old- but @fullerhouse Season 3 (part 1) will also premiere on @netflix!! #Throwback #FirstNineEpisodes #Part 1."

As the caption suggested, the premiere date of the upcoming installment will coincide with the 30th anniversary celebration of the fan-favorite franchise. Exactly three decades ago on Sept. 22, "Full House" aired its first-ever episode on ABC.

According to reports, "Fuller House" season 3 will include a total of 18 episodes, making it five airings longer than the 13 that the first two seasons each offered fans. Based on Bure's post, however, it looks like the full season will not be shown uninterruptedly. Since she used the hashtag "#FirstNineEpisodes" in her post, the network might only make the first nine episodes of the season available when it premieres, while the remaining ones will likely be made available at a later date.

Aside from Bure, "Fuller House" series creator Jeff Franklin also made his own announcement on his Instagram page as he posted a black and white throwback photo of the old cast and captioned it: "September 22, 2017—the 30th anniversary of the debut episode of FULL HOUSE, and SEASON 3 FULLER HOUSE drops on Netflix. I'm having a drink that night!!"

As of this writing, the details about the upcoming season remain scarce. However, fans can expect stars like Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas and a few more others to reprise their roles in the series.

"Fuller House" season 3 premieres on Sept. 22 on Netflix.