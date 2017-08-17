'Fuller House' Season 3 Spoilers: More Details on Huge Tanner/Fuller Family Trip Revealed

(Photo: Facebook/FullerHouseNetflix) 'Fuller House' season 3 will premiere its first part on Sept. 22 on Netflix.

Candace Cameron-Bure recently shared more details about the big family trip in "Fuller House" season 3.

The actress hit the red carpet on Sunday for the Teen Choice Awards, and she talked about the sitcom's anticipated season. "It's so great. We are almost finished filming it," the mother of three told Entertainment Tonight. "We just came back from Japan last night and shot an amazing episode there. It's a big season, and I can't wait for everyone to see it Sept. 22nd."

Cameron-Bure confirmed that they are on the last few days of filming. She also teased that the series is going where the original comedy has never gone before. Although "Fuller House" had featured trips to other places, Cameron-Bure said their recent trip to Japan is much "bigger" than the previous installment.

Bure won the Favorite Comedy Actress Award in the said event. The 41-year-old said she is honored and amazed at how the series maintained its young fan base even after all these years.

Back in July, actor Bob Saget teased that season 3 is something fans should look forward to because of the surprises they have in store for them.

"It's going to be a really good season," the actor promised viewers (via Moviefone). "The girls are doing an amazing job. It's my family. It's my TV family that's more than a family."

Season 2 of the Netflix reboot showed a much different side of the Tanner/Fuller family. In the sophomore installment, episodes were focused on the family as they celebrated all the main holidays in the entire year.

Fans saw DJ (Cameron-Bure) and the rest of the cast enjoy Thanksgiving, Halloween, Christmas and New Year's Eve. DJ also had some character growth as viewers saw her enter a new relationship with Matt (John Brotherton).

The entire third season of "Fuller House" premieres Friday, Sept. 22, on Netflix.