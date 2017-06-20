'Fuller House' Season 3 Spoilers, News and Updates: Candace Cameron Bure Photo Draws Animal Cruelty Criticism

"Fuller House" season 3 is in the middle of filming, and as per usual, the cast members have been sharing photos and videos from the set on social media. A photo posted on Candace Cameron Bure's (DJ Fuller) Instagram, however, recently drew criticism when some of her followers expressed that the show committed animal cruelty.

Facebook/FullerHouseNetflix The cast of "Fuller House" will return on Netflix for season 3.

Bure revealed on her Instagram that they had an alligator on the set. She also posted an Instagram story good for 24 hours that showed the alligator's mouth had been duct-taped.

Bure's co-star Jodie Sweetin also shared a video of the alligator walking around on the set with its mouth taped shut. Their followers exclaimed that aside from the tape, the alligator was in an unnatural environment with loud noises and the show shouldn't have used the animal for entertainment.

Ummmmm.... just a typical day at work. Is that an alligator in the pet clinic?! #FullerHouse A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Some fans, however, were more understanding of the situation. They pointed out that a trainer is definitely on the set and stuff like this aren't new to the entertainment business as television shows and movies sometimes have to work with animals. No animal rights group have, so far, called out the show or threatened an investigation as of press time.

Meanwhile, it's still unknown what the theme will be for "Fuller House" season 3. The first season, which launched in February 2016, was about starting over and season 2, which launched in December, was filled with family celebrations.

What's certain is that Sweetin's real-life injury has been written into the script. In March, the actress had a minor accident at home and broke her ankle when she tried to retrieve her daughter's toys.

"There's no hiding that I can't walk," Sweetin told E! News. "And I can only be a houseplant in so many episodes where I'm just stuck somewhere," she added. Shutting down production for weeks to give her time to heal was also not an option.

"Fuller House" season 3 received an 18-episode order, up from its usual 13 episodes. Netflix has not yet announced when the show will premiere on the streaming site but it will likely be sometime this coming fall.