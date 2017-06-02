'Fullmetal Alchemist' Live-Action Movie News: Preview Set for Anime Expo 2017

The "Fullmetal Alchemist" live-action movie is almost here. To promote the film, there will be a press tour that will go to several locations before the film's release. Recent reports reveal that this press tour will not just cover Japan, as Warner Bros. Pictures will be taking "Fullmetal Alchemist" to Los Angeles and the rest of the world.

Warner Bros. First look at Alphonse Elric from the upcoming live-action movie adaptation of "Fullmetal Alchemist."

"Fullmetal Alchemist" is one of the most popular anime around the world. Due to its massive reception, a live-action movie was developed, which is set to come out later this year. For promotion, the film will be coming to the United States and France, where fans will be able to get a preview and meet the cast.

The "Fullmetal Alchemist" live-action movie's official Twitter account reported the news earlier this week. The film's international press tour will cover the Anime Expo in Los Angeles this July. An event will be held for the fans to meet actor Ryosuke Yamada who plays Edward Elric. Aside from the fan meeting, Warner Bros. will also host an exclusive screening that will happen on July 3.

After Los Angeles, the "Fullmetal Alchemist" crew will be heading to France for the Japan Expo. Again, lead actor Yamada will be there to present another preview together with Tsubasa Honda who plays Winry. The expo will happen at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre on July 7.

"Fullmetal Alchemist" is the story of two young brothers, Edward and Alphonse, and takes place after their mother's death. With the power of alchemy, the brothers try to resurrect her only for the attempt to backfire, causing Alphonse to lose his body and Edward to lose an arm and a leg. After the incident, the two set out in the world with their body replaced by metal, looking for the philosopher's stone. However, being state alchemists, the two wind up in a much bigger conflict.

The "Fullmetal Alchemist" live-action movie is set to premiere in Japan on Dec. 1.