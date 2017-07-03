'Fullmetal Alchemist' Manga Hardcover Collector's Edition Announced At Anime Expo 2017

"Fullmetal Alchemist" is getting a new hardcover collector's edition manga seven years after creator Hiromu Arakawa wrapped up the series in 2010. This was announced by Viz Media during the Anime Expo 2017 at the Los Angeles Convention Center this past weekend.

The series follows the story of Edward Elric, a state alchemist in the country of Amestris and his brother Alphonse Elric. During their childhood, a failed experiment left both brothers maimed; Edward having lost his left leg and Alphonse his whole body.

Twitter/warnerjp First look image of Alphonse Elric from the upcoming live-action movie adaptation of "Fullmetal Alchemist."

Ed sacrificed his right arm to affix his brother's soul to a piece of armor while using mechanical prosthesis called "automail" to replace his lost limbs. This prompts them to find the legendary philosopher's stone to regain their bodies discovering a secret conspiracy that would turn the whole country into the very object they are searching for.

The series blends serious subjects such as war, genocide, and politics with the fantastical elements of alchemy, the precursor to modern chemistry. This created a unique setting of both magic and modernity which became the reason for the manga's success.

More than a decade since its release in 2003, "Fullmetal Alchemist" is still among the most popular shonen titles out there. In addition to the manga, the franchise also spawned two anime series and two movies.

Now after more than half a decade of waiting, fans can now relive the story of the Elric Brothers in a new hardcover collector's edition of the manga. The special print will include remastered work like new lettering, updated translations, and original color pages as well as new character sketches from Arakawa.

The "Fullmetal Alchemist" Collector's edition hardcover manga is set to hit the shelves on May next year. A live-action film adaptation is also in the works and is set to be released this December.