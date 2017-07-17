'Fullmetal Alchemist': Official Full-Length Trailer for Live-Action Movie Released

Warner Bros. Pictures Japan has finally released the official full-length trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of "Fullmetal Alchemist."

YouTube/Warner Bros. Japan A screenshot of Edward Elric's character as portrayed by Ryosuke Yamada.

The trailer will be the third one released by Warner Bros. Japan. It gives much attention not only to the two protagonists of the film but to other central characters as well.

For those who are unfamiliar with "Fullmetal Alchemist," the story centers on two brothers, Edward (Ryosuke Yamada) and Alphonse Elric, who lose their mother while their father is away. In grief, the brothers decide to dabble with the power of alchemy and perform the forbidden act of restoring the dead back to life.

The whole process backfires on them and instead of resurrecting their dead mother, Alphonse loses his entire body while Edward is left with serious injuries. Edward then sacrifices his arm in order to retrieve his brother's soul and transfer it to the only available vessel at the time, a full metal armor.

Ironically, Ed is, in fact, the "Fullmetal Alchemist" even though his brother's entire body is actual metal. The live-action film will center on the brothers' quest to restore their bodies. But, in the midst of it all, they become involved in a conspiracy all the while searching for the philosopher's stone, Comicbook reported.

While the film is being produced in Japan, "Fullmetal Alchemist" has also been receiving great interest from fans across the globe.

The new trailer features iconic characters from "Fullmetal Alchemist" including Roy Mustang (Dean Fujioka), Winry Rockbell (Tsubasa Honda) as well as the villains that form the Homunculi — Envy (Kanata Hongō), Lust (Yasuko Matsuyuki) and Gluttony (Shinji Uchiyama).

According to director Fumihiko Sori, the character of Alphonse will be completely computer-generated and that they will be using techniques that have never been used in Japanese films before.

Many anime fans worldwide are hoping that this new film will remain true to the original story and bring redemption to the live-action anime films that have continuously failed in the past.

"Fullmetal Alchemist" will premiere on Dec. 1 in Japan. An international release has not yet been confirmed.