Funko Announces 'Game of Thrones' and 'Westworld' Exclusives at San Diego Comic Con

Facebook/GameOfThrones Promotional picture for "Game of Thrones" season 7.

With the San Diego Comic Con just around the corner, Funko has offered a first look at its exclusive "Game of Thrones" and "Westworld" merchandise that will be up for grabs soon at the convention. The collectibles for the two hit HBO series will be sold exclusively at the Comic-Con from July 20 to July 23 and will be available alongside the collectibles for other popular franchises such as "Star Wars," "Scott Pilgrim vs the World," "Lord of the Rings" and "Harry Potter."

Although Funko's announcement did not reveal much about the exclusive sale, it did confirm that fans can avail of the "Game of Thrones" and "Westworld" figures at their booth at the San Diego Comic Con. Being one of the longest-running fantasy dramas on HBO and the top-rated science fiction thrillers on television today, "Game of Thrones" and "Westworld" deserve to have their figures shown at the convention floor.

Fans who want to pre-order the items and know their prices will have to wait for further announcements as Funko has yet to disclose details on that.

Meanwhile, HBO also revealed a few days ago the schedule for the "Game of Thrones" and "Westworld" Comic-Con 2017 panel lineup. According to the network, both panels will be attended by several stars from the two hit series, and they are all game to answer some questions in Hall H.

The "Game of Thrones" panel is set for July 21 at 1:30 p.m., five days after season 7 premieres on July 16. As for "Westworld," the series will air its sophomore season next year so fans can expect the show's cast and producers to reveal some juicy details about the upcoming season during the panel, which starts at 4:15 p.m. in Hall H. Autograph signing sessions are also scheduled after each panel.

The 2017 Comic-Con International: San Diego starts on July 20 and runs until July 23.