'Futurama' Fans Declare Meme War After Netflix Removal

Almost all of "Futurama" has been removed from Netflix to the disappointment of the show's fans. As a form of protest, they have declared unrestricted meme warfare on the online streaming platform that would make Bender proud.

Fans have been posting images and videos to show Netflix that they are not happy about their removal of the first five seasons of the series. Among the most popular of the colorful messages of disdain is a video from "Futurama: Bender's Game" DVD.

It was the third of four straight-to-DVD films that helped make up the series' fifth season and contained a parody of a popular anti-piracy message. It contained lines such as "You wouldn't steal a car, so why would you download a movie?" with versions of it involving a human head, a human heart, and a grave.

The parody video was posted several times or Reddit to the delight of Redditors who posted several follow-up messages which can only be described as "foreshadowing." It seems appropriate that fans of "Futurama," a show that has become a goldmine of memes, to express their displeasure with this facet of internet culture.

Still, while most of them are upset at the fact that the show is gone it is unlikely that Netflix will bring the series back due to some memes. Nevertheless, it is still a great and hilarious way to voice their opinion but unless they decide to voice their opinions with their wallets, fans won't be getting back their favorite show anytime soon.

While some of them will say "I don't want to live on this planet anymore," after the removal of the show, most will still say "Shut up and take my money," when Netflix announces a new series. And therein lays the legacy of "Futurama." Even if the series is shelved, its impact on the people of the internet will always be remembered one meme at a time.