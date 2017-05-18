'Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow' Gameplay Details: First Trailer, Gameplay Released by Developers

Mobile game maker Jam City's studio TinyCo has teamed up with the best people for the upcoming mobile game "Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow." Recently, they have released the first trailer of the game along with a few details about its gameplay.

YouTube/TinyCoGames "Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow" will soon be made available on iOS and Android devices.

The trailer of the upcoming game features "Futurama" characters Fry, Leela, Amy, and Bender enjoying the new Hypnotoad game. While citizens of New New York are distracted with the game, Lrrr attempts to seize the moment and attack the city, but only to have his plan fail because of the same game.

"Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow" is an adventure-centered game that offers simulation, combat, and even galactic exploration. Two settings are available and accessible — New New York and Space Adventures. Both options are loaded with different missions and varying gameplay experiences.

New New York is more of a simulation experience. Compared to the second option, the gameplay focuses on character progression. In this mode, players will be able to assemble their favorite bunch of "Futurama" characters, and together they can go on quests. On Space Adventures, it is in this setting that players will be able to explore foreign planets and fight alien foes with the well-loved "Futurama" characters.

"Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow" was created by TinyCo, Fox Next Games, and cartoonist and "Futurama" creator Matt Groening. The original writers of the show, along with executive producer David X. Cohen and Rough Draft Studios, also took part in the development of the game.

"I'm proud to say that Futurama lives! In mobile-video-game teaser trailer form, anyway," Groening shares. "If you squint, it's kind of like a little episode!"

The developers have yet to announce the release date of "Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow," but it is expected to happen sometime in the summer. The game will be made available on iOS and Android devices. It will be a free-to-play game, with several in-app purchases.

More updates should follow.