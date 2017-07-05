G-Dragon and Sandara Park Dating Rumors Refueled by New Social Media Posts

Wikimedia Commons / Sara Abend G-Dragon's rumored girlfriend Sandara Park

Speculations about Sandara Park and G-Dragon's relationship continue after both South Korean superstars posted cryptic images on social media.

According to reports, fans of both K-Pop stars believe that the recent Instagram post of the Big Bang rapper showing a red flower is connected to Park's latest Snapchat update since both of them show something red.

Fans reportedly believe that both posts could be their way to send secret signals for each other. They also believe that the former 2NE1 member is wearing a tie-dye shirt that is known to be included in G-Dragon's PeaceMinusOne clothing line. It could be Park's way to promote her rumored boyfriend's fashion collection.

It is not the first time that a social media post from one of the rumored couples is noticed by their fans. In June, fans believed that the 32-year-old singer actress, also known as Dara, copied one of G-Dragon's looks during his recent concert when she wore a fruit net over her head in the photo that she posted on Twitter.

Other reports claim that fans of the speculated couple are hoping to see Park in G-Dragon's upcoming MOTTE concert in Manila on Sept. 1. Report claim that since Park considers the Philippines her second home because she started her showbiz career in the country before moving back to South Korea to join the popular girl group, it would not be impossible for her to drop by G-Dragon's concert.

Park was also seen watching the Act III: MOTTE concert of G-Dragon in Seoul with other Big Bang members Daesung and Taeyang. But she opted to veer away from the spotlight and enjoyed the show on the sidelines.

The rumored couple's management team YG Entertainment claims there is nothing going on between the two K-pop stars. But fans are still waiting to hear a confirmation from both artists in the coming days.