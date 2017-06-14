G-Dragon New Album 2017 News Update: 'Kwon Ji Yong' Lands on Billboard 200; Jaden Smith Shows Support for EP

Kwon Ji-yong, who is better known as the music artist G-Dragon, is making a mark in the U.S. music scene. His new release for 2017, which has been aptly called "Kwon Ji Yong," landed a spot on the Billboard 200 charts in the past week.

Wikimedia Commons/8thGravity G-Dragon's new album climbed to the Billboard 200 charts on its first few days of release.

The "Kwon Ji Yong" EP also earned a top spot in two other Billboard categories. Hollywood star and fellow music artist Jaden Smith also expressed his support for the Korean solo artist.

G-Dragon's new album release is currently at number 192 on the Billboard 200 following its June 8 release. It bears noting that Billboard tracked just one day, where the artist already sold 4,000 copies.

It is expected that the ranking for "Kwon Ji Yong" will still climb in the next tally. Aside from entering the Billboard's chart, G-Dragon's new album also earned the number one spot under the World Albums and Heatseekers Albums categories in the same week.

"Kwon Ji Yong" took nearly four years to come together following release of "Coup d'état" in 2013. But based on these rankings, it looks like the effort and the wait were well worth it.

Meanwhile, Smith reportedly posted a tweet of G-Dragon's new album track list to indicate his support for the music artist. His screen capture showed he has been listening to "Kwon Ji Yong" via iTunes.

The two celebrities have been in touch with each other for years and this was not the first time Smith openly expressed his admiration for G-Dragon's talents. The son of rapper and Hollywood award-winning actor Will Smith once posted a tweet that said G-Dragon is his inspiration, which earned a reply from the Korean music star.

good seeing you!always pleasure.Lets do something — G-DRAGON (@IBGDRGN) December 7, 2016

G-Dragon's new record contains five tracks. Two of the songs have an international flair to them, while the other three tracks show a deeper side to the musician. G-Dragon is scheduled to follow up his album's release with a tour in South Korea, U.S. and Canada this summer.