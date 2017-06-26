G-Dragon Weight Loss Causes Alarm; K-Pop Fans Worry About Big Bang Member's Health

Kwon Ji-yong, better known as Big Bang member G-Dragon, has caused a stir in the fandom when he recently appeared looking several pounds lighter than before.

Facebook/BIGBANGA promotional image for Big Bang's latest album.

According to All Kpop, the singer-rapper went to attend the Chanel exhibition called Mademoiselle Privé in Seoul, Korea. He was seen sporting a fashionable outfit, but what really caught the fans' attention was his seemingly drastic weight loss.

The publication shared a comparison photo of G-Dragon, one from the "8 SECONDS" collection showcase last month, and the other from the Chanel exhibition, which took place just last week.

While the Kpop star had always donned a skinny frame, the sudden change in his appearance has made fans worried about his health. They think he "looks sick" and is "so underweight," according to reports. Some fans even questioned if the star is suffering from anorexia, or if he just lost a lot of weight from his solo tour. There are also others who think he had some plastic surgery done to his chin.

T.O.P., another member of Big Bang, also made the news recently when he overdosed on marijuana. He reportedly survived the incident, but there are no recent updates regarding his recovery. What is known, however, is that he will be facing the first trial for his marijuana charges on June 29, and that a female trainee, who was also involved in the act, had been sentenced to 120 hours of drug rehabilitation and is required to pay a fine of 870,000 won.

In lighter news, G-Dragon's song "Untitled, 2014" recently landed the first place on the SBS South Korean music program titled "Inkigayo." He is followed by Bolbbalgan4's "We Loved" at second place and NCT 127's "Cherry Bomb" at third place. This is reportedly the K-pop star's fifth win. He also topped Billboard's World Albums Chart for two weeks straight.