Gal Gadot and Vin Diesel Spend Playdate with Their Kids

When not busy working on their respective movie projects, castmates Gal Gadot and Vin Diesel enjoy playdates with their kids.

Facebook/VinDieselCo-stars Gal Gadot and Vin Diesel with their respective children

Diesel posted a photo of himself and his nine-year-old daughter Hania Riley while hanging out with Gadot and her three-month-old daughter Maya on Facebook, saying: "When we aren't playing superheroes...All love."

The 49-year-old actor-producer also has two other children with girlfriend Paloma Jimenez. One is a son named Vincent Sinclair, while his youngest is a daughter named Pauline who was named after his late friend and other "The Fast and the Future" co-star Paul Walker.

On the other hand, Gadot also has an older daughter named Alma with her husband, Israeli real estate developer Yaron Versano.

The stars reportedly worked together in three installments of the action blockbuster franchise, starting with "Fast & Furious" in 2009, "Fast Five" in 2011, and "Fast & Furious 6" in 2013. Diesel played the role of Dominic Toretto in the movie franchise, while Gadot played the role of former drug trafficker-turned-weapons expert named Gisele. But both actors appear to remain close friends ever since.

Gadot and Diesel recently enjoyed blockbuster hits in their newest movie projects. Back in May, Diesel's film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" was hailed as the third highest-grossing film of the year. On the other hand, Gadot's standalone "Wonder Woman" movie became the fifth highest-grossing film since its release in June.

Both actors are set to appear in the next installments of their superhero movie franchises. Diesel will still have two "Avengers" films that are scheduled for release in 2018 and 2019, while Gadot's next appearance as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince will take place in the upcoming "Justice League" movie that is set for release on Nov. 17 later this year.