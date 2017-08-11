Gal Gadot News: Actress Celebrates as 'Wonder Woman' Crosses $400 Million Mark at Northern American Box Office

Facebook/Wonder Woman "Wonder Woman" is officially the highest-grossing DCEU movie.

"Wonder Woman" has crossed the $400 million-mark at the box office, and Gal Gadot is celebrating.

After more than two months since it dropped in theaters, "Wonder Woman" continues to be a wonder and make box office history. While it is true that the box office success of the DC and Warner Bros. movie can be attributed to the fact that it is the first-ever live-action movie about the popular female superhero, positive reviews and word-of-mouth have helped in pushing "Wonder Woman" pass the $400 million-mark.

When it finally became official earlier this week that the movie has passed the $400 million mark, it was but natural for Gadot to celebrate her movie's success. As seen on the Instagram video uploaded by her stylist in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," Elizabeth Stewart, Gadot let loose of her moves and grooves while singing with a bottle of mineral water as her make-believe microphone.

While "Wonder Woman" crossed the $400 million mark in the Northern American box office, the same thing cannot be said about its performance globally. Based on the records of Box-Office Mojo, the movie is short of a little more than $5 million to match the movie's performance in Northern American theaters as of this writing. However, as "Wonder Woman" is not expected to be released in Japan earlier than Aug. 25, it goes without saying that the movie is sure to make more than $800 million globally in the coming weeks.

With "Wonder Woman's" box office performance, it now holds the record of being the highest-grossing DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie in Northern America since the shared movie universe was launched via "Man of Steel" in 2013. Because of this, it is now believed that "Wonder Woman's" success can influence the box office performance of the upcoming "Justice League," where Gadot's Wonder Woman/Diana character appears once again as she joins other DC superheroes, including Batman (Ben Affleck), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and Superman (Henry Cavill) in fighting the movie's big bad, Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

"Justice League" arrives this Nov. 17, while "Wonder Woman 2" has been announced to hit theaters in December 2019.