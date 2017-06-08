Gal Gadot News: 'Wonder Woman' Actress's Real-Life 'Wonder Man' Instrumental in Her Hollywood Success
It is said that behind the success of a man is a woman. However, behind the success of "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot is her real-life husband, Yaron Varsano.
After breaking box-office records, there is no denying that Gal Gadot has finally earned her right to be called a Hollywood star, thanks to her current blockbuster, "Wonder Woman." While Gadot is becoming a more and more familiar name to movie fans from around the world, not much is known about her personal life, including her husband in real life, Varsano.
Unknown to many, before Gadot suited up as Diana/Wonder Woman, the Israeli beauty has long been married to Varsano, owner of the Varsano Hotel in Tel Aviv. While the Israeli businessman is ten years older than the "Wonder Woman" actress, his sincerity and seriousness were enough to get the nod of Gadot to marry him. Hence, after two years of being in a serious relationship, the two finally tied the knot.
"He told me on our second date he was serious and wasn't going to wait more than two years to ask me to marry him...we were married in 2008," Gadot revealed in an interview with Glamour magazine back in 2016.
In the same interview, Gadot revealed that it was actually Varsano who encouraged her to go for what she wants when she was just starting her Hollywood career. As traveling to Israel and L.A. back and forth was starting to take a toll on her motherly duties to her only daughter then, Alma, Gadot revealed that it was Varsano who enlightened her on how she should deal with the situation.
"When Alma was around two, I was really anxious about how to travel with a child, moving her from one country to the other, all the different languages. It was my husband who told me: 'Gal, think about what kind of a role model you want to be. If you want to show Alma that she can follow her dreams, that's what you should do, and we will figure out the logistics,'" Gadot said as she talked about her real-life "Wonder Man."
Without question, Varsano, has played an important role in carving Gadot's name in Hollywood. Had it not been because of him, the world may have been deprived of the wonders of a "Wonder Woman" movie, which, as of this writing, has already earned $254,350,709 as its worldwide gross earnings less than a week after hitting the theaters.