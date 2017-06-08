Gal Gadot News: 'Wonder Woman' Actress's Real-Life 'Wonder Man' Instrumental in Her Hollywood Success

It is said that behind the success of a man is a woman. However, behind the success of "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot is her real-life husband, Yaron Varsano.

Facebook/Gal GadotShown in the photo are Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano.

After breaking box-office records, there is no denying that Gal Gadot has finally earned her right to be called a Hollywood star, thanks to her current blockbuster, "Wonder Woman." While Gadot is becoming a more and more familiar name to movie fans from around the world, not much is known about her personal life, including her husband in real life, Varsano.

Unknown to many, before Gadot suited up as Diana/Wonder Woman, the Israeli beauty has long been married to Varsano, owner of the Varsano Hotel in Tel Aviv. While the Israeli businessman is ten years older than the "Wonder Woman" actress, his sincerity and seriousness were enough to get the nod of Gadot to marry him. Hence, after two years of being in a serious relationship, the two finally tied the knot.

"He told me on our second date he was serious and wasn't going to wait more than two years to ask me to marry him...we were married in 2008," Gadot revealed in an interview with Glamour magazine back in 2016.