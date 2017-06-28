Gal Gadot Says Beyonce Was Instrumental in Her Bagging of 'Wonder Woman' Role

Gal Gadot played the role of Diana Prince in "Wonder Woman." It was a role that fits her to a tee. She said that she was born to play the role of the female heroine. But aside from her innate capability and charm, she credits Beyonce for "helping" her land the coveted role.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniActress Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of "Wonder Woman" in Los Angeles, California U.S., May 25, 2017.

Beyonce did not ask any help from her connections in the industry or asked favors from her friends. She did not even make a call. Marie Claire reported that while Gadot was undergoing the tedious audition process, she thought of fighting her anxiety away by listening to Queen Bey's "Who runs the world? Girls!" The 32-year-old actress revealed that she started to dance to let go of her anxiety and was able to finish the audition.

As a result, the Israeli actress got the role that made her climb the top of the world. "Wonder Woman" was a massive hit at the box office, according to the Daily Mail. The film made $318 million in the U.S. and $652 million worldwide. The film also made history for Patty Jenkins, making it the highest-grossing live-action motion picture ever directed by a female director.

The "Fast and the Furious 6" star signed a three-picture contract that would earn her $300,000 per film in 2014. The films include "Batman v Superman," "Wonder Woman," and the upcoming "Justice League."

The mother of two describes "Wonder Woman" as fearless, confident, proactive, and has a faith that she can do all things. She admits that she is the true kind of woman for her. Gadot plays the female heroine alongside Ben Affleck (Batman) and Henry Cavill (Superman) in "Justice League." The film will be released on Nov. 17.