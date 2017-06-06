Gal Gadot Workout, Fitness Regime: How the Actress Prepared for 'Wonder Woman'

To become the Wonder Woman that fans around the world have come to love, star Gal Gadot spent five to six months training and getting herself in tip top shape for the iconic comic book character's standalone film.

(Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)Cast member Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of "Wonder Woman" in Los Angeles, California U.S., May 25, 2017.

The Israeli actress earned praises for her portrayal of the Amazonian princess in "Wonder Woman." She also shut up naysayers who were doubtful about her casting.

"It was intense and it was very tiring. It was full-blown every day, six or seven hours a day for six months," the actress said, adding that she liked weapon training the most.

Gadot admitted to News.com.au that while the training was extreme, her background in fighting and dancing helped her a lot. "I know how to use a gun and I know about combat training," she went on to say.

As for the fighting scenes in the "Wonder Woman" film, she said, "I was a dancer for 12 years and so learning the fight choreography reminded me a lot of dancing. I enjoyed that."

If there is one thing that she found a bit difficult to pull off, it is the horseback riding. Gadot was seen in various scenes in "Wonder Woman" doing just that.

"But I also thought I was going to love horse riding because it always looked as if it'd be so easy ... It's not. It was super painful and I had tons of bruises," the actress explained.

As to the type of workouts Gadot did to become Wonder Woman, Desimartini says that she did pull-ups, squats and ball throws with stationary bike and rowing machine as cardio intervals. Next will be a couple of minutes of active rest before proceeding to do some weightlifting.

Apart from going to the gym, Gadot also trained for the stunts she did in "Wonder Woman." This included wall climbing, boxing and mixed martial arts.