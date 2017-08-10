Galaxy Note 8 Force Touch News: Samsung to Add New Tech to Phablet

In the past few weeks, there have been increasing amounts of leaks suggesting the possible design and specifications of the upcoming Samsung phablet, the Galaxy Note 8. More recently, new reports claim that the South Korean tech giant will be introducing a new feature.

samsung.com The original Samsung Galaxy Note 7, which is now replaced by a new and refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE

Korean news outlet ETNews reports that the Note 8 comes with Force Touch technology, which will make the device capable of reading the amount of pressure that is being applied to the screen. Though this feature, users will be able to carry out different commands by applying different amounts of pressure.

This 3D touch will apply the same solution used in the Galaxy S8 to replace the home button. In addition, this technology will allow phablet users to ace a hidden menu.

The publication confirms previous rumors about the device's specifications. It will reportedly have a 6.3-inch SuperAMOLED display screen, which will have a resolution of 1440 x 2960, a dual-lens rear camera, and a 3,300 mAh battery. Users will be able to charge their device through the USB-C port or through wireless charging.

As previously reported, the rear camera will be a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel photo lens with apertures of f/1.7 and f/2.4, respectively.

The U.S. version of the Note 8 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapgradon 835. Its global version, on the other hand, will have the Exynos 8895. Its RAM capacity will be 6 GB.

Tech enthusiasts should brace themselves. In a few days from now, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 8 at an event in New York City, on Aug. 23 specifically.

Samsung will start selling the Note 8 in its homeland, South Korea, on Sept. 15. As of now, the company has yet to set a price.