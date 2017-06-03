Galaxy Note 8 Leaks Show Massive Display, Dual Camera

Alleged photos of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 suggested that the upcoming phablet sports a massive screen and dual-lens camera setup.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-JiA customer uses his Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 as he waits for an exchange at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 13, 2016.

In a recent report by SamMobile, a China-based Twitter user posted a short video showing a glass panel for the supposed "Note 8."

The glass panel appeared to be very similar to that of the Galaxy S8 and S8Plus but bigger than the flagship smartphones from Samsung. However, SamMobile also clarified that the legitimacy of the video has yet to be confirmed, thus it should be taken with a "with a pinch of salt."

The report added that earlier rumors suggest the Galaxy Note 8's screen will possibly measure 6.3 inches.

On the other hand, another set of leaked photos reportedly for the Galaxy Note 8 is making its rounds online. Just like the mentioned video above, the rumored Galaxy Note 8 in the photos appear much like the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on the front side.

However, the back panel was where the head-turning changes were at. For one, it sported a vertically aligned dual-lens camera setup — something that Samsung decided to skip for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Also, the rumored photo of the Galaxy Note 8 did not show a fingerprint scanner in the back. It can be recalled that since Samsung removed the physical home button from the front to achieve its Infinity Display, they had to relocate the button to the rear, right next to the camera.

Reports speculated that Samsung might place the fingerprint reader underneath the screen panels of the Galaxy Note 8.

Meanwhile, there was no question about the existence of the Galaxy Note 8 despite the massive debacle Samsung went through due to the exploding Galaxy Note 7 units in 2016.

Some of the clear indicators that the Galaxy Note 8 is in the pipeline were the introduction of the Galaxy Upgrade Program for their South Korean customers in October 2016 and when Samsung's mobile chief D.J. Koh said in January, "I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8."

Galaxy Note 8 is likely going to be announced later this year.