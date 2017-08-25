Galaxy Note 8 News: Samsung Officially Unveils Specs, Features, Price

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has finally been unveiled, and the specs of the flagship device revealed by the company during their Galaxy Unpacked event in New York has largely been consistent with earlier rumors.

Samsung A promo image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, officially revealed by the phone maker during the Galaxy Unpacked event on Aug.23.

Samsung has unveiled their new Galaxy Note in their latest Unpacked event on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and the new Galaxy Note 8 looks pretty much what many fans have already seen via numerous hints and leaks — the latest of which was dropped by the company themselves.

Part new launch and part recovery plan for last year's ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, Samsung's new flagship phablet takes much of its design cues from the relatively successful Galaxy S8 series. A huge 6.3-inch screen dominates the front in the Infinity Display design that leaves almost no bezel visible. The Super AMOLED display is sharp and bright at 2,960 by 1,440-pixel resolution, same as the S8 duo, as noticed by Tech Radar.

Rumors of an onscreen fingerprint scanner were disproved as Samsung stuck to its Galaxy S8 design, putting the sensor on the rear. The device features Samsung's new Always On display feature, letting users handwrite notes and view information without having to turn the phone on.

Somewhat lagging behind the trend, the Galaxy Note 8 is the first flagship handheld from Samsung to carry dual rear cameras. A 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens works in tandem with another 12-megapixel wide-angle camera to provide 2x optical zoom and various photo effects. The Note 8 also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Like what previous rumors have already hinted at, the Note 8 packs the Snapdragon 835 for the U.S. market, with Samsung's own Exynos 8895 chipset used elsewhere. 6 GB of memory is baseline, with options for 64 GB, 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, which is expandable via microSD.

The Note 8 gives up some battery capacity compared to the Note 7, packing a 3,300 mAh pack to accommodate the S Pen, and also to avoid battery issues moving forward. The phone is now available for pre-order in some regions, with prices starting at $930, or about £869.

The video below gives a short overview of the major features being highlighted by Samsung for their new Galaxy Note 8.