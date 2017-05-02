Galaxy Note 8 Release Date News: Did Samsung Just Confirm a 2017 Launch?

A recent press release from Samsung might have just confirmed a 2017 launch for the Galaxy Note 8.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-JiA model poses for photographs with a Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone during its launching ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, August 11, 2016.

Just recently, Samsung announced their financial quarterly reports along with their immediate plans to keep up with the success of the Galaxy S8 and S8+'s launch.

Discussing things from the perspective of the mobile business, Samsung said, "Market competition is expected to intensify in the second half," and this is the timeframe when the Galaxy Note 8 has been repeatedly rumored to be released.

Those rumors might have just been confirmed by the sentence that followed, which says, "Against this backdrop, the company will strive to maintain profitability through robust sales of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and the launch of a new flagship smartphone in the second half."

It is also possible that Samsung is preparing the Galaxy Note 8 as a direct competitor for the equally highly anticipated premium device from Apple dubbed as the iPhone 8, which is also expected to launch later this year.

The existence of the Galaxy Note 8 is no doubt in order. Shortly after the chaotic global recall of the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung tried to woo back as many customers as possible, especially in the electronic firm's homeland, South Korea. With that, they launched the Galaxy Upgrade Program in October 2016.

Customers who have registered for the said program will have to switch back to either a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge. In exchange, they will get a 50 percent discount once the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 is released in the market. This subtly confirmed that Samsung will continue to release a Galaxy Note phablet.

It can also be recalled that Samsung's mobile chief, D.J. Koh, previously told CNet, "I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8."

Meanwhile, the rumored specs for the Galaxy Note 8 includes a bigger 6.4-inch screen and the inclusion of the recently-launched digital assistant from Samsung named Bixby.