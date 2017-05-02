Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 vs Google Pixel Camera Specs Comparison: Which Phone Has the Best Camera?

Modern smartphones are more than just a communication and apps device nowadays; they are expected to have outstanding cameras as well. Not just cameras, but these devices also need full video and image processing capabilities similar to what's expected from full-sized digital cameras years ago. One question now stands. Among the latest flagship phones from Samsung, Google, and Apple, which one has the best primary camera?

Reuters/Brendan McDermidA Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone is pictured at the introduction of the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City, United States March 29, 2017.

First, the capabilities of these cameras are largely determined by their specs and the software that supports them. First, Samsung's newly launched Galaxy S8 comes with updated camera tech. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel primary camera, with a 26 mm lens and f/1.7 aperture. With a 1/2.5-inch sensor size, the new phone sits midway between the iPhone 7 and the Pixel. In addition, the camera has phase detection autofocus, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and Light-Emitting Diode (LED) flash.

Samsung's software has all the requisite features — 4k video, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama and automatic High Dynamic Range (HDR), as listed by GSM Arena.

The iPhone 7, meanwhile, enjoys the fact that fans have long associated the brand with quality imaging. Apple's base flagship model has a 12-megapixel camera, same as Samsung, with a comparatively slower 28mm f/1.8 aperture lens. It also has the smallest sensor of the bunch, at 1/3-inch, with phase detection autofocus, OIS, and quad-LED dual-tone flash.

iOS' default camera app comes with the expected 4k video, touch focus, smile detection, and HDR for still images and panoramas.

The Google Pixel, meanwhile, captured the interest of phone photographers with its excellent imaging systems. It has a larger 12.3-megapixel camera with the smallest f/2.0 aperture. It also has the largest sensor at 1/2.3-inch. The camera has gyro-assisted Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and laser autofocus, more things that differentiate it from the other phone cameras.

The Verge recently did a camera comparison using a variety of subjects to compare the subjective quality of photos taken by these smartphones, with the LG G6 tested as well. The overall impression is that while one of the cameras take better photos in certain situations, the Pixel camera, simply put, managed to take the best pictures among the phones tested, according to the review.

Meanwhile, it looks like the iPhone 7 is showing its age and The Verge noted that it's a phone from the previous generation instead of the current one. Could the upcoming iPhone 8 reverse this trend? It's entirely possible, given Apple's track record.