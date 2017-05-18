Galaxy X Rumors: Samsung Delays Arrival of Its First Foldable Smartphone to 2019

After it was rumored earlier that Samsung will deliver its first-ever foldable smartphone this year, the latest reports suggest the phone may not even arrive earlier than 2019.

Reuters/Han Jae-HoSamsung is said to be hesitant about releasing its first foldable smartphone, the rumored Galaxy X, as bezel-less phones are still popular among consumers.

Early this year, there were rumors saying that Samsung's highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will awe the brand's fans as it will be the first foldable smartphone from the company. However, eventually, unconfirmed reports surfaced online and claimed that the rumored foldable Samsung smartphone was not the Galaxy Note 8 but another Samsung phone to be called the Galaxy X.

While Samsung has yet to officially announce the device, recent reports claim that the Galaxy X cannot be expected to arrive earlier than 2019. Allegedly, Samsung is of two minds about releasing the alleged device just yet as it worries that releasing it earlier might not deliver the profit that the company is hoping for. Reportedly, this was confirmed by Samsung's chief engineer Kim Tae-woong in an interview with a South Korean publication, which is interpreted by observers as an indirect admission that the Galaxy X's release will be delayed, indeed.

It is suspected that Samsung's decision to delay the arrival of the Galaxy X is anchored on its belief that (almost) bezel-free phones are still popular among consumers. However, it is said that there is still a possibility for the device to arrive this year as, according to earlier rumors, it may even arrive earlier than the Galaxy Note 8.

Whether the Galaxy X is coming out this year or in 2019, it is suggested that it is a device worth watching out for, at least, even just for its rumored 4K screen display resolution. It is also said to come with central fold in the middle of its screen that will enable the device to be compact upon folding and a dual-camera that can rival that of Google Pixel's and Apple's iPhone.

Will Samsung really release the Galaxy X in 2019? Or will it surprise avid Samsung fans with the release of the device this year?

Samsung outsiders can only speculate for now.