'Gambit' Release Date, Plot News: Channing Tatum Reveals Development for 'X-Men' Solo Film to Start All Over

Channing Tatum's "X-Men" solo movie "Gambit" hit a snag in production that caused a long delay. The actor confirmed in a recent interview that its development will have to start all over after going through several obstacles.

Speaking exclusively with Hey U Guys, Tatum acknowledged that "Gambit" had setbacks. He, however, sees this as a positive thing.

Originally, the people behind the film wanted to do something completely different for the genre but this plan became a constant source of problems.

"Then 'Deadpool' and 'Logan' came through and kicked the doors down," Tatum said. "Now we're really getting to do some of the things we've always wanted to do with the script — we've just sort of started over."

Speculations are that Tatum could be hinting that "Gambit" will be in the vein of "Deadpool" with an R-rated theme and a completely different creative style. The decision could work since "Deadpool" was the least known "X-Men" superhero for the mainstream audience but its movie became a summer blockbuster.

The do-over for "Gambit," however, might delay the film's release even further without a director attached. Rupert Wyatt was originally set to helm the movie but he dropped out of the project. Doug Liman was also attached but he quit even before production could begin.

"Gambit" was also supposed to be in theaters last 2016 but 20th Century Fox confirmed it had been pulled out of its lineup of releases. The studio won't be able to determine a new release date for the movie unless production actually begins.

"Gambit" is based on the "X-Men" comic book series from Marvel. He has the ability to control and manipulate kinetic energy and skillfully uses playing cards as his weapon.

Gambit's alter-ego Remy LeBeau has been depicted in the comics as a ladies' man who happens to be a thief. Producers originally wanted to make a film about the character as a sexy heist master.