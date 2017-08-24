'Gambit' Updates: Script for the Movie Being Rewritten, Reveals Channing Tatum

Facebook/Channing Tatum Channing Tatum is slated to portray Gambit in the X-Men member's eponymous movie.

Although the solo "Gambit" movie starring Channing Tatum has been long announced, it has been revealed that the project is still not expected to enter the major phase of its production soon as its script is not even done.

It was in January 2015 when 20th Century Fox announced that it would be making a solo "Gambit" movie, which was supposed to be released in October last year. However, after the massive success of Ryan Reynolds' "Deadpool" last year, the studio did not only announce that it was removing "Gambit" from its 2016 lineup of movie releases but from the slate of its movie releases on the whole.

While "Gambit's" release date is still marked TBA (to be announced) at the moment, Tatum recently gave an update on the status of the movie. According to the "Magic Mike" actor, the script for the movie is currently being rewritten to ensure that it will deliver a good story to keep it at par with the performance of "Deadpool" and "Logan."

"I think we got lucky — we got hit with some setbacks and it was all for a good reason. We were trying to do something completely different. We were trying to do something that this genre of movie hasn't seen before. We kept running into the same problems, and then 'Deadpool' and 'Logan' came through and kicked the doors down. Now we're really getting to do some of the things we've always wanted to do with the script — we've just sort of started over," Tatum recently revealed in an interview with Hey U Guys at the red carpet UK premiere of his new film "Logan Lucky."

Based on Tatum's statement, some can't help but suspect that "Gambit" may adapt the R-Rated tone of "Deadpool" and "Logan." However, some opine that it may simply mean that the story of the upcoming movie is being written in a way to ensure that it will not only be faithful to its comic book origin but satisfying to the fans and critics alike.