Game Freak New 3DS Game Hiring News: Developer Wanted for 'Pokémon' RPG?

Attention all developers! The company who made the "Pokémon" franchise is looking for new recruits. Game Freak posted a new job listing for a mysterious game that has yet to be officially announced. What kind of people do they want? And what kind of game will it be?

Youtube/Nintendo A screenshot from the official trailer of the video game "Pokémon Sun and Moon"

There is no stopping the "Pokémon" series and with their games more popular than ever, it isn't surprising that Game Freak would be looking for more people to join their team. The job advert was posted on a Japanese website called e-career and it is already getting a lot of buzz.

According to the job listing, the game developer is looking for a 3D programmer who can study and make 3D presentations. This programmer is set to work on a main title — a role-playing game (RPG) for the Nintendo 3DS.

A lot of fans swarmed to see this ad and many are wondering what kind of game the developer is releasing for the 3DS. Some are saying that it is highly possible that it will be another "Pokémon" game and that this main title could be the sequel to the very successful "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon" games — "Pokémon Stars."

"Pokémon Stars" is the highly speculated sequel that is set in the Alola region and will follow the story of "Sun and Moon." However, it was previously reported that this sequel would most probably come out for the Nintendo Switch, not for the 3DS.

Another speculation is that Game Freak might be doing a remake of "Pokémon Diamond" and "Pokémon Pearl." This is due to the fact that the company is known to release games in a particular pattern; that when a new generation comes out, it is highly possible that it will be followed by a remake title.

If not a "Pokémon" game, it might just be another title for the 3DS platform. Game Freak has also created titles like "Pocket Card Jockey," "HarmoKnight" and "Giga Wrecker" so this theory is also highly possible.

So far, all the speculations about the new 3DS game are still unofficial. There is also no confirmation from The Pokémon Company or Game Freak that "Pokémon Stars" is indeed coming out or even being developed. Fans of the popular series should wait for more details in the future.