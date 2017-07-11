'Game of Thrones' Animated Prequel Tells Story of the Doom of Valyria

The premiere of "Game of Thrones" season 7 is less than a week away and fans can't contain their excitement. But with only two seasons left, fans are trying to give HBO some ideas on what to do next.

HBO Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones."

While most are content posting on forums or George R.R. Martin's blog, some are investing in pretty elaborate ways to catch HBO's attention. Take for example the people behind the animated prequel telling the story of the infamous Doom of Valyria.

For those who have never read the books or the tons of "Game of Thrones" material available online, the Doom of Valyria or simply "The Doom" is an event that pretty much molded Westeros' history. It also had a very significant effect on Essos, particularly for the Free Cities and Slaver's Bay.

YouTuber Patrick McCarthy recently shared a 20-minute animated pilot for a possible Doom of Valyria series. The video tells the story of the Valyrian Freehold and the cataclysmic event that destroyed it as well as the history of the Targaryens.

The episode tells the story of Gaemon and Daenys, Targaryen brother and sister who are about to be married. In this version of the story, their incestuous marriage caused some conflicts and controversy for being the first of its kind in the Freehold.

It ends in a cliffhanger that foreshadows "The Doom" and the fate of those who were part of the Freehold. It might be better not to spoil the entirety of the video given that McCarthy took two years to make it.

HBO has already revealed that a spin-off is in on the table. However, the cable network did clarify that it will not be a sequel, as earlier speculations suggested. "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are also expected to return as executive producers although they will step back from writing responsibilities.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is set to premiere on Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.