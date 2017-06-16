'Game of Thrones' Books Release Date News: George R.R. Martin 'Trying' to Deliver 'The Winds of Winter'

"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin says he is "trying" to deliver his sixth book "The Winds of Winter." This was in response to fans that are anxious for information regarding the next installment of his hit "A Song of Ice and Fire" series.

Reuters"The Winds of Winter" author George R.R. Martin

The push for new information could be due to the impending release of the seventh season of the TV series. Ever since the start of season 6, "GoT" has already gone past its source material and is currently helmed by the showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss with some guidance from Martin, who is serving as executive producer.

Just this week, a fan pleaded with the author for any information regarding the book on his blog, which he still refuses to acknowledge as such. It would be safe to say that the desperate person was speaking for all fans when he noted that Martin was sharing information about a Wild Card sci-fi anthology series instead of his new book.

This prompted the "Game of Thrones" author to respond with a not-so-apologetic tone to the impatient fan. Writing on his blog, he said, "I do post about 'Ice & Fire' and 'Game of Thrones' whenever there is actual news to report." He continued by saying, "Do you really want or need weekly 'WoW' posts all saying, 'Still working on it, not done yet?'"

He then went on to say that he knows other authors give updates to their readers even if they wrote a few pages. However, he also revealed that he did this a while back with the fifth book, "A Dance with Dragons," and only ended up with angry readers who aren't satisfied by the information he divulged.

Martin felt further insulted when a fan suggested that with his age of 68, there might be a chance that he won't live long enough to finish his book. "I don't see speculation about the possibility of my death as any sort of compliment," he responded.

He added that he hopes he can live another 30 years so that he can write 30 more books. Hopefully he does live another three decades and satisfy everyone by finally concluding "A Song of Ice and Fire."

For now, though, fans will have to wait. Or they could catch "Game of Thrones" season 7 when it airs on July 16 to satisfy their craving for Martin's medieval fantasy.