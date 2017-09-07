'Game of Thrones Conquest' Mobile Gaming App for iOS and Android Launching from HBO

It will be months before "Game of Thrones" returns on television. To make the wait bearable for eager fans, HBO will be launching the mobile gaming app "Game of Thrones Conquest" for iOS and Android users.

Experience more "Game of Thrones" as HBO will release a new mobile gaming app inspired by the show.

"Game of Thrones: Conquest" is set in Westeros and familiar characters will also appear in the gaming app, such as Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister. The game is a typical multiplayer online game (MMO) where users align with other players or defeat player rivals.

Players will assume the main protagonist's role as a member of a powerful House once they begin the game. They will train and develop their chosen skills, forge alliances and deal with betrayals, as well as strengthen their army and strongholds.

The ultimate goal for players is to claim the Iron Throne, as it is in the series.

HBO Global Licensing, Turbine and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment launched the official "Game of Thrones: Conquest" website in announcing the upcoming gaming app. There is still no official release date apart from a targeted release before the year ends.

Interested users, however, can already pre-register to receive updates and get first dibs on the app, including $50 worth of free content. The game will eventually be listed on Google Play and the Apple Store once it is launched.

Meanwhile, it might be awhile before console gamers will see a new version of the episodic "Game of Thrones" developed by Telltale Games. Job Stauffer, the head of the company's creative team, told Eurogamer that the development of its follow-up series will be on hold as Telltale Games is also tied up to three other projects.

Telltale's "Game of Thrones" launched season 1 in 2014 for the PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One. The stars of the show appeared as voice actors while players assumed the role of the hero who belongs to House Forrester. Users gave this video game a mostly positive rating.