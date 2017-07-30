'Game of Thrones' Final Season May Take as Long as 2019 to Air

While fans are expecting the final season of the massively successfully HBO series "Game of Thrones" to air sometime in 2018, it looks like it may take as long as 2019 to air.

If there is one thing "Game of Thrones" fans are good at doing (besides binge watching the series), it would have to be waiting. "GOT" fans are quite patient. They are able to survive months long of waiting even after an intense cliffhanger. Unfortunately, their patience might once again be put to the test as it has been revealed that showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff haven't yet decided when to air the final season of the hit TV show.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys confirmed during the Television Critics Association summer press tour that all the scripts for "Game of Thrones" season 8 have been completed. However, an air date has yet to be finalized because Weiss and Benioff are still storyboarding them in order to determine how long it might take to produce the final season.

"It's a big season. They're trying to get a sense of how long it's going to take them to shoot this," said Bloys, as reported by IGN.

HBO definitely has their hands full with the last season of "Game of Thrones." With only seven episodes, the cable network already faced quite the difficulty in producing season 7, especially since one of its episodes will be feature-length. One could only imagine the extent of HBO's hard work once they start producing the final season which will only consist of six episodes. The network would have to fit an incredible storyline into six episodes and Bloys himself has assumed that season six will have longer episodes. However, he also thinks that writing two-hour episodes would be quite excessive.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.