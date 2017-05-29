'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoilers: Endgame Will Be Short but Sweet

"Game of Thrones" is getting more and more exciting as news about season 7 keeps on coming. In the latest report, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss share what fans should expect this coming season.

Facebook/GameOfThrones 'Game of Thrones' season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is almost here. The hit HBO series is about to open up its penultimate season with everyone gearing up for the incoming wars.

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) heads to Westeros together with her three dragons and armies; Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) are preparing for their enemies who will come from every direction; and finally, Jon (Kit Harington) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) will reclaim the North ahead of the incoming wars.

Aside from them, many characters are also expected to step up and are speculated to play major roles in the last two seasons. It looks like the show is really going to be intense.

To prepare its fans, showrunners, Benioff and Weiss sat down with Entertainment Weekly to give fans a hint of what's to come.

"What's most exciting this season is being able to play interactions between various characters that for years we haven't been able to play," Weiss explained.

This is probably due to the fact that everybody is going back to Westeros and will finally face each other. It seems like fans are in for a lot of major character interactions this season. Although "Game of Thrones" season 7 is slated to premiere only with seven episodes, Benioff explained that it won't be short on excitement.

"We say it every year, but everybody steps up their game this season. It's kind of astounding to us. In every department, from the acting to the effects, everybody constantly improves," he said.

Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman also added that this season, everything will be in the right order, "There's a pace and urgency that's very palpable. This is the end game."

"Game of Thrones" only has 13 more episodes left; with season 7 getting seven, and season 8 getting six. Season 7 of the hit series premieres July 16 on HBO.