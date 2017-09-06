'Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister Sneakers: Koio Releases Trainers Inspired by HBO Character

An international footwear manufacturer will be releasing limited edition sneakers based on Jaimie Lannister from "Game of Thrones." Koio and HBO collaborated on this merchandise and it will be available via a contest only.

REUTERS/Mike Blake Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Jaime Lannister on HBO's "Game of Thrones."

The Jaime Lannister sneakers look like Nike's basic low-top design. But the footwear features some distinctions that are representative of the character, who is played by Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The Jaime Lannister shoes is made of golden leather material as inspired by the Lannister's massive fortune on "Game of Thrones." A golden hand clasps the shoe laces as a nod to Ser Jaime's prosthetic right hand in the HBO show.

The word "Kingslayer" marks the sneakers inside to indicate the character's title. The shoes backside, on the other hand, has a stamped Lannister crest while "KOIO" marks the sole of the sneakers.

Our limited edition @gameofthrones sneakers pay tribute to Jamie Lannister and his golden hand @nikolajwilliamcw #kingslayer #reptherealm A post shared by Koio (@koiocollective) on Aug 31, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Koio announced that there will only be 150 pairs of the Jaime Lannister sneakers. The shoes are not for sale. Instead, it will be given away via an Instagram raffle.

Fans lemming for the sneakers can join by reposting Koio's photo of the "Game of Thrones" sneakers on their Instagram accounts. They have to indicate their shoe size in the caption along with the hashtags #kingslayer and #myentry. They also have to tag @koiocollective in their public post.

HBO launched its Rep the Real collaboration with designers for its "Game of Thrones" merchandise. Aside from the shoes, fans should also expect releases of clothing, bags, accessories, and special edition skateboards. The designers' creations will be featured on HBO's official site, Making Game of Thrones.

Meanwhile, Coster-Waldau shared that he thinks his character will seek the help of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in season 8. Ser Jaime needs to do this so he survives the coming Great War against the White Walkers and wights.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 will begin production in October.