'Game of Thrones' News: Maisie Williams Is 'Hurt and Upset' With Leak Spoilers; Speaks About Saying Goodbye to Arya

"Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, reveals that the out-of-control leak spoilers are upsetting and hurtful for her. She also recently discussed how she wants to say goodbye to her fan-favorite character.

REUTERS/Lucas JacksonMaisie Williams arrives at the season 4 premiere of the HBO series 'Game of Thrones' in New York, March 18, 2014.

Williams earned her first Emmy nomination with the show and she is one of the "lucky" stars who remained in the phenomenal fantasy drama series by HBO through the remaining seasons. "Game of Thrones" helmer George R.R. Martin and showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff have been notorious for being unapologetic in writing some of the characters' deaths regardless if they are well-loved by fans or how crucial their role was.

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Williams addressed the rampant leaking of the show's plot. It is a very important matter now since fans are supposed to have no clue on what's going to happen, especially when the show's book version - the "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga - has yet to catch up with the TV series timeline.

According to Radio Times, Williams said: "It really, really upsets me because there's only a certain group of people who'd look at that anyway, compared to the audience that watches the show. It hurts."

Williams is also considering the possibility that the leaks might be coming from someone from inside the production, and to her, "it's even more annoying." The actress went on to call the act of spreading leaks and spoilers "such a childish, annoying thing to do."

Last October 2016, a highly detailed leak spoiled the entire season 7 of the show and exposed the supposed plot highlights per episode.

On other news, Williams shared that she wants to make sure she will do Arya's character justice in "the last few scenes" that she has working for it.

"I'm just trying to shape Arya the way that I have been so far, and give her a nice arc to end with, and hope the people are happy with it," Williams told ET at the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet last Sunday.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is expected to arrive in summer on HBO.