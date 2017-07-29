'Game of Thrones' News: Programming President Urges Fans to Focus on Season 8

Facebook/Game of Thrones Daenerys and Jon Snow will finally meet in "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 3.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is finally setting up the stage for the highly anticipated showdown between all the leaders vying for the right to rule Westeros. However, through the hype and anticipation for each episode, many are already questioning what will happen once the series meets its end. Although reports have confirmed that there will be spin-offs, HBO programming president Casey Bloys has a few things to say.

"The No. 1 priority in all of this is the final season of Game of Thrones. I don't want to do anything with a spinoff or anything that detracts or distracts from that," said Bloys, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "That season will happen, and my guess is it would be at least a year before you saw anything else. What I don't want is the attention to be drawn from the final season, which I think is going to be epic and amazing, and somehow have the distraction of a new Game of Thrones airing right after that."

Bloys' statement is understandable, after all, the cast and crew are hard at work to deliver "Game of Thrones" season 8, which has been confirmed to air for a mere total of six episodes. Bloys also indulges the media by saying that those six episodes will possibly have extended runtimes. Fans met the news with enthusiasm, especially because many were afraid that their beloved series would end with so many things left unexplained.

Furthermore, reports also indicate that "Game of Thrones" season 8 is already in the midst of production. The scripts have already been written and producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are in the process of rolling out what fans are demanding to see in the eighth and final season of HBO's most critically acclaimed and most loved show.