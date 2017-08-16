"Game of Thrones" News: Rhaegar Targaryen Portrayer Leaked on Reddit

Facebook/GameofThrones Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will force the survivors from The Loot Train attack to pledge their loyalty to her.

About 1.5-terabyte worth of data were stolen from HBO's classified files several days ago, including the script outlines and casting information of a few of the unreleased episodes of the popular series "Game of Thrones." And recently, some of the stolen data have allegedly made their way online, revealing the identity of an important character ahead of HBO's official announcement.

One of the important characters in the "Game of Thrones" novels and TV series is Rhaeger Targaryen, the son of Aerys Targaryen and older brother of Daenerys. In the current timeline of events in the TV series, the character is absent because the novel states that Robert Baratheon killed him during the Battle of the Trident at the ruby ford. His absence does not make him any less important in the current storyline though, as one of the first few episodes of season 7 has revealed that prior to his death, he ran off with Lyanna Stark, who eventually gave birth to their child—Jon Snow.

Over on Reddit, some users recently found some clues pointing to Welsh actor Wilf Scolding as the portrayer of Rhaeger Targaryen in the HBO series, with one user noting that in the HBO leaked file, Scolding's name was on the list under the "Rhaegar" field.

Another user also added more fuel to the fire after checking on the actor's Twitter history. According to Redditor Twerk4Christ, actress Aisling Franciosi, who plays Lyanna Stark in the series, started following Scolding on Twitter in September of last year. After the actor followed her back, Scolding followed the official Twitter page of "Game of Thrones" and Liam Cunningham, one of the stars in the series.

Although HBO has yet to confirm the leaked information, fans believe that Scolding might appear in a flashback scene this season to shed light on Lyanna's alleged abduction before Rhaeger Targaryen's death and the birth of Jon Snow.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.