'Game of Thrones' News, Updates: Season 8 to Wrap Up Loose Ends in Six Episodes

Recently hit by a death hoax about one of the most loved characters in the show, "Game of Thrones" recovers by announcing the recent result of a done deal. "Game of Thrones" season 8 has been confirmed to air for all of six episodes.

Facebook/GameOfThrones Promotional picture for the series "Game of Thrones."

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, HBO hit series "Game of Thrones" will wrap up with a total of 73 episodes as originally planned by acclaimed showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss. The show is based on the novels created by George R.R. Martin and now that the series is hitting its final moments, "Game of Thrones" has begun to deviate from the books. Martin has yet to finish the series but he has reportedly reached an agreement with the showrunners regarding how the HBO hit series will end.

Compared to its usual 10-episode run, "Game of Thrones" season 8 will attempt to tie up all loose ends in six episodes, which are expected to be filled with everything that made the series the legend it is now. "Game of Thrones" also recently released a trailer for season 7 and it looks like Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is about to face off with Cersei (Lena Headey). Some fans are speculating that if that were the case for season 7, then "Game of Thrones" is about to get more interesting as the mother of dragons and the cunningly deceiving Cersei get locked in battle.

Currently, reports are saying that there are talks about a possible "Game of Thrones" spin-off. Other rumors are speculating on a prequel series. Although none of them have been officially announced yet, fans are eagerly waiting for any news. "Game of Thrones" is a much-loved series that has attracted a lot of attention and high ratings since its first season.

Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" season 7 will premiere on July 16.