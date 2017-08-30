'Game of Thrones' Open World Online Game Planned by 'Skyrim' Developer Bethesda? Target Issues Statement

Is video game developer Bethesda releasing a "Game of Thrones" open world online game? Rumors supposedly tie the game to a Target leak but a company spokesperson for the retail store immediately issued a statement to clarify the matter.

Reuters/Macall B. Polay/HBO Gamers and fans of "Game of Thrones" got excited over the rumor that there will be an online game about the series.

The Target spokesperson denied that there is a listing of a Bethesda "Game of Thrones" video game release on their store.

"This is not a real product — we're sorry for any confusion," the Target's spokesperson said via Forbes.

Rumors that a "Game of Thrones" open world online game surfaced minutes after the popular HBO series aired its season 7 finale. It detailed that Bethesda, which launched the massive online game "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" in 2013, was working on the video game that Target supposedly prematurely listed this on their website.

Forbes also reported that the screen capture of the listing showed a spoofed URL for the online store thus further negating that an online game is coming.

Bethesda, however, did plan on creating an online "Game of Thrones" world several years ago. In 2011, the company's executive producer Todd Howard revealed via EGM that their people have had discussions with George R.R. Martin's representatives to bring the TV series to the gaming world.

The company passed on the chance, however, since Bethesda was also developing its own property with "Skyrim." Their talents did not have time to focus on a "Game of Thrones" online game.

"We wanted to do our own world. That's where we wanted to put out time into," Howard told EGM.

Fans of the series can still experience "Game of Thrones" in the gaming platform with the episodic adventure game that Telltale Games released in 2014. The studio is already working on a second season, following mostly positive reviews, but its release isn't expected anytime soon.

Cyanide also released "Game of Thrones" role-playing game (RPG) in 2012. It did not receive a follow-up since this version received more negative than positive feedback.