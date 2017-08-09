'Game of Thrones' Plot News: Indira Varma Tackles Ellaria Sands Scene in the Dungeon; Is She Going To Be Saved?

HBO A still from "Game of Thrones" featuring Ellaria Sand portrayed by Indira Varma.

In a recent interview, "Game of Thrones" actress Indira Varma discussed how it felt doing the scene where her character Ellaria Sand became a prisoner and said she hoped she would be saved.

In the second episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7, Daenerys Targeryen's (Emilia Clarke) strategy encountered its first undoing when the naval convoy led by Ellaria and the Greyjoys were ambushed.

Ellaria and her daughter Tyene Sand (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers) ended up being Cersei Lannister's (Lena Headey) prisoners. However, Cersei punished Ellaria not by killing her but by letting her watch her daughter die and leaving her to rot in the dungeon.

In an interview with Newsweek, Varma admitted that she did not like Ellaria's scene at first. "When I first read the scene I was irritated that I had no dialogue. But I couldn't second guess where Cersei was taking it which was compelling. And, by the end, I thought what a genius bit of revenge and writing," Varma explained.

In the said scene, Ellaria and Tyene are chained to the wall of the dungeon facing one another. They were also gagged making it unable for the usually fierce-mouthed Ellaria to speak.

Varma also shared that the scene was filmed during the very first day of production for the entire seventh season of the show. "I had to keep focused and keep my concentration as sustaining that level of emotion over a full day is a toughie," Varma added.

Fans who have seen the episode will recall that Cersei decided not to kill Ellaria. The vengeful queen wanted Ellaria to feel how she felt when the Sands killed her only daughter Myrcella (Nell Tiger Free) in season 5.

So, after killing Tyene, Cersei left Ellaria in the dungeon to watch her daughter's body decompose until the time comes that she will breathe her last breath there as well.

While Varma referred to that scene as her "final GoT moments," she also admitted that she is hoping she will be saved at some point.

Varma said: "I still live in hope that somehow Ellaria will be saved, either by a repentant Cersei who needs her on side or by [Daenerys Targaryen's] team...but I doubt they've even given her a second thought. She's too much of a loose cannon."

"Game of Thrones" airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.