'Game of Thrones' Producers Announces New Series Titled 'Confederate'

"Game of Thrones" premiered on Sunday, July 16.

With its seventh season well under way, "Game of Thrones" is several episodes away from the dreaded end and the conclusion of the winter. Many fans are excited to see how Westeros will survive the clash of dragons, power, and White Walkers. Although the journey may be coming to an end, the series' producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have announced that they are already working on another original. Titled "Confederate," the announcement was met with a mixture of reactions.

"There won't be dragons or White Walkers in this series, but we are creating a world, and we couldn't imagine better partners in world-building than Nichelle and Malcolm, who have impressed us for a long time with their wit, their imagination and their Scrabble-playing skills," said Beinoff and Weiss in a joint statement.

Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Malcolm Spellman will both be co-writing and work as executive producers of "Confederate." Considering the nature and politics of "Game of Thrones," many were in disbelief that Benioff and Weiss are willing to take such a sensitive topic as slavery. Given that Emilia Clarke's role in "Game of Thrones" as Daenerys Targaryen was criticized as the "white savior," there is no telling how "Confederate" will go.

According to the synopsis given by the "Game of Thrones" producers and HBO, "Confederate" is set in an alternative timeline in which the South seceded from the United States and slavery is accepted and legal in many institutions. There is no official release date yet for the newest creation of Benioff and Weiss, but because "Game of Thrones" still has the rest of season 7 and season 8 to go, fans are expecting to have their first look at "Confederate" sometime in late 2018 or 2019. Furthermore, many are sincerely hoping that they do justice in their attempt at a historical drama.