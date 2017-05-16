'Game of Thrones' Rumors: What Awaits Cersei Lannister In Season 7?

Driven by ambition and unburdened by many morals, Cersei Lannister has managed to pave her own path to power, finally obtaining the position she has long sought. However, things are not about to get any less complicated for the newly crowned queen in Season 7 of "Game of Thrones."

'Game of Thrones' Season 7 premieres July 16.

To start, it would seem that Cersei has some work to do with regards to mending her relationship with her lover/brother Jaime.

The way she took the throne for herself, leaving so many dead bodies in her wake, did not seem to sit well with Jaime, and it seemed as though a noticeable crack had formed between the two.

Still, as The Inquisitr noted, there are different pieces of evidence suggesting that even if Jaime did not approve of what happened, he is still fully committed to Cersei.

If nothing else, the two have shown repeatedly that they can stick together through different trials, and it seems unlikely that their bond will suddenly start to fray in Season 7 of the show.

It also seems as though Cersei will need Jaime now more than ever, as her new position will likely invite opposition from numerous other people in positions of power and it does not look like she has many other allies to call upon when trouble inevitably arises.

As iDigitalTimes noted in a recent article, it looks like even her other brother Tyrion wants nothing to do with her, even though she is now known as the Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms.

Power is intoxicating but it can also provide an illusion of invulnerability, and Cersei may soon find for herself that being the Queen is not always easy.

More news about Season 7 of "Game of Thrones" should be made available ahead of its July 16 premiere date.