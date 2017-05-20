'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Air Date, News: First Trailer Expected Soon as Press Junket Commences

So far, HBO has only released short teasers for the highly anticipated seventh season of "Game of Thrones." Fans are holding their breath for a trailer soon, but when exactly will it arrive?

Facebook/GameOfThrones'Game of Thrones' season 7 premieres July 16.

According to Watchers on the Wall, fans may not have to wait too long for the first trailer to be released. Press junkets are already in motion for "Game of Thrones" season 7. The publication even posted a photo originally shared by Gazeta Metro's Daria Bu on her Instagram page. The photo, which has since been deleted by Bu, holds the list of actors from "Game of Thrones" that she is set to interview.

Some actors are paired together for interviews, with only Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) getting a solo bill. However, as the "Game of Thrones" publication points out, some of the pairings do not really make sense because their characters are not directly involved in each other's storylines.

With the press junket starting, it may not be long now until the first trailer drops. However, since this has yet to be confirmed by HBO, fans are advised to take this speculation with a grain of salt.

The upcoming season of "Game of Thrones" is sure to be explosive, with a lot of characters finally crossing paths after so much time apart. For instance, fans are looking forward to seeing Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) clash, but it remains to be seen if they will fully go to war against each other this season. Conleth Hill, who plays Varys, did not reveal anything when it comes to the rivalry.

"I really couldn't say," Hill told Newsweek. "And you know very well I couldn't say. But good try."

However, Hill did explain that the characters on "Game of Thrones" are very complex. Most of them are not purely evil or purely good, citing Cersei's decision to blow up the Great Sept last season.

"It's not as easy to be black-and-white about it," the actor explained, recalling how Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) used to be perceived.

One of the things fan are most excited about, though, is the handful of cameo appearances that the seventh season boasts. Ed Sheeran previously revealed that he has a scene with Arya (Maisie Williams) where he sings.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.