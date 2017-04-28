'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Air Date, News: UC Berkeley to Teach 'Game of Thrones' Language Course This Summer

Ahead of the season 7 premiere of "Game of Thrones" this July, fans interested in learning the Dothraki language can head over to UC Berkeley to take a summer course.

Facebook/GameOfThrones'Game of Thrones' season 7 premieres July 16.

According to Berkeley News, the three-unit course will be taught by David J. Peterson, who invented the Dothraki and High Valyrian languages fans hear on "Game of Thrones." Peterson has a master's degree in linguistics from UC San Diego, and he has cultivated quite a career since he graduated.

Apart from HBO's "Game of Thrones," Peterson has also created languages for MTV's "Shannara Chronicles," The CW's "The 100," NBC's "Emerald City" and Showtime's "Penny Dreadful." He has also lent his services to Marvel's "Thor" and developed four full languages for Syfy's "Defiance."

The timing is perfect since the class will be held prior to the premiere of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Titled "The Linguistics of Game of Thrones and the Art of Language Invention," the course will be held four days a week in the May 22 to June 30 summer period.

"Game of Thrones" is returning later than usual this year because of adjustments made to its production schedule. Photos from the upcoming season were recently released in anticipation of the long-awaited premiere.

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) can be seen sporting a new look as she stands with confidence, accompanied by Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Varys (Conleth Hill), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson). Fan-favorite Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) is also back, looking as fierce as ever. Cersei (Lena Headey) takes her place on the Iron Throne with her brother/lover Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) standing by her.

The photos also give fans a glimpse at what Sam (John Bradley) and Gilly (Hannah Murray) have been up to. And Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Meera (Ellie Kendrick) struggle to get back to a safe place.

Meanwhile, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) looks like he is weasling his way onto Sansa's (Sophie Turner) good side again. On a lighter note, Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) appears to be flirting with the dame who caught his eye last season, Brienne (Gwendoline Christie).

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.