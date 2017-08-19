'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Cast News: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Discusses Valonqar Theory and Jaime Lannister's Possible Role in It

Facebook/GameOfThrones The image features Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in HBO's "Game of Thrones."

HBO's "Game of Thrones" is, by far, the show that has probably produced the most number of fan theories, even when the story was still limited to the pages of George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series.

One of the most popular theories out there is the Valonquar theory, which states that the villainous Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is going to be killed by her little brother.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the actor who plays Cersei's twin brother Jaime in the series, recently spoke with Bustle. In the interview, he talked about whether or not he believes that his on-screen sister-slash-lover, Cersei, is really pregnant and what his character's reaction was regarding the matter.

"I think that he believes it," he told the publication and added that the look on his lover's face seemed so genuine, which made it so believable. "If you look at the scene again, she actually looks happy for the first time in, I don't know, three seasons. She seems to believe it as well," he added.

However, despite the big news about the new baby, he also made some comments about the famous Valonqar theory. Although the initial assumptions were pointing to Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), considering that he is younger and literally little, the fans of the show believe, now more than ever, that it is going to be Jaime who will end Cersei's life.

They are twins, but since Cersei was born first. This makes Jaime sort of her little brother too.

"I think it's a great theory," Coster-Waldau mused. "But even if I did know, obviously I couldn't share anything, but I think it's a great theory. There's a beautiful, poetic truth to it, so who knows?" he went on to say.

According to Screen Rant, if Jamie does turn out to be the Valonqar, it means that Cersei is going to do something that will make her loyal twin turn away from her. Could it be that the pregnancy is fake? Or is it going to have something to do with the threat far up north?

If the script leaks are true, Jaime is said to ride up north, leaving Cersei in King's Landing, after she tells him in private that although she promised to help out defeat the White Walkers, she wants them to come and eliminate all her rivals to the Iron Throne.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.