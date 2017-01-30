'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Cast News, Release Date: Maisie Williams Talks The End, Plot Leaks

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Game of Thrones" is currently shooting its seventh season. With only one more season after that to go, fans are preparing to say goodbye to the HBO fantasy series soon. But they are not the only ones sad to see the show conclude.

Reuters/Lucas JacksonCast member Maisie Williams arrives for the season four premiere of the HBO series 'Game of Thrones' in New York.

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, recently revealed that she is dreading the end of the series. "It has been my security blanket and it's been a safety net," the actress told Entertainment Tonight. "If I haven't worked, or if I haven't landed a role, I never beat myself up too much, because I've always got 'Game of Thrones.'"

However, Williams is also looking at the bright side of things, saying that her schedule will be freed up more. This means she can explore other roles and take on new projects that will help broaden her range. But for now, Williams is just trying to make the most out of what is left of her experience on "Game of Thrones."

"I'm just trying to do the last few scenes that I have justice," she told ET.

Williams has also been vocal about her distaste for leaks. Like any popular series, "Game of Thrones" is no stranger to plot leaks - or even full episode leaks. It can be recalled that the first four episodes of the fifth season made their way to file sharing sites ahead of the premiere.

"It really, really upsets me," the actress told RadioTimes. She adds: "It's such a childish, annoying thing to do. And yeah, it's sad. It really annoys me."

Hopefully, there won't be any full episode leaks this time around, although certain measures have been taken by HBO to ensure that everything is kept safe and secret. In fact, for season 6, the network did not provide the press with any early copies for screening, and it would not be surprising if the same scheme will be adopted for season 7.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is expected to premiere in the summer.